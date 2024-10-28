Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 56,200 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $618,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,826,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,124,224.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.40.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.