Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 56,200 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $618,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,826,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,124,224.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 153,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 127,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 86,489 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

