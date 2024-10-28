Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

Safran Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAFRF traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $229.22. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $153.79 and a fifty-two week high of $246.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.33.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

