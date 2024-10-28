Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.
Safran Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SAFRF traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $229.22. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $153.79 and a fifty-two week high of $246.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.33.
Safran Company Profile
