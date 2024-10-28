Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scepter Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Scepter stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 185,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,667. Scepter has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Scepter Company Profile

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

