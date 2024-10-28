Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Scepter Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of Scepter stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 185,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,667. Scepter has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Scepter Company Profile
