Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Select Water Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,569,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,291,000 after acquiring an additional 214,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1,328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,770,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,479 shares in the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 2,208,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 306,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,910,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 890,470 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Northland Securities raised Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WTTR stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 197,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Select Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.