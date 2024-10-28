Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $1.17 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,764 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $109.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

