Share Buyback Plan Declared by OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.63. 403,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.25 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. OFG Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFG. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OFG

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.