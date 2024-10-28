Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rises By 110.0%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AAC Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.56.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

