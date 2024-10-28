Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Rises By 110.0%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AAC Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.56.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AAC Technologies
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Alphabet’s Earnings Could Surprise—Should You Buy Now?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MaxLinear: Staging a Turnaround for the AI Broadband Chip Maker
Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.