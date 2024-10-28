Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Expands By 26.4%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 697,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 289,229 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

