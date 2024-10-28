Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Increases By 85.0%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the September 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Brambles Stock Up 1.3 %

BXBLY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 91,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,907. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. Brambles has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.3722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

