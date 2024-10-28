Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Expands By 100.0%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Castor Maritime Stock Performance
CTRM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. 11,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,129. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 76.76% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 million for the quarter.
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.
