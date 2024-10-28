Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Expands By 100.0%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

CTRM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. 11,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,129. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 76.76% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castor Maritime

About Castor Maritime

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castor Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Castor Maritime worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

