Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Declines By 44.6%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 2,086,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEAF remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

About China Eastern Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.