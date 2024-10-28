Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Declines By 44.6%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the September 30th total of 2,086,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHEAF remained flat at $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
About China Eastern Airlines
