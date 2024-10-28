Short Interest in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Rises By 29.4%

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,850,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 15,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRGY opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

In related news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,480.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,945,000 after purchasing an additional 530,199 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 901.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 770,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 259,969 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRGY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

