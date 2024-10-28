Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Expands By 25.6%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 271,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,564. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

