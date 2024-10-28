Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Expands By 100.0%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company’s Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

