Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Expands By 100.0%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.