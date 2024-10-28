Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Rises By 138.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the September 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJR stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
