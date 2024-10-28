Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Rises By 138.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the September 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJR stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 313,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $507,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.