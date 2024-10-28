Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Drops By 26.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 851,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after buying an additional 503,858 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,891,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,197,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 351,273 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.25. 364,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,304. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

