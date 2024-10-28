Short Interest in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Decreases By 58.2%

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Metalpha Technology Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MATH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,700. Metalpha Technology has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

