Short Interest in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Decreases By 58.2%

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Metalpha Technology Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MATH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,700. Metalpha Technology has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.
About Metalpha Technology
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metalpha Technology
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Metalpha Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalpha Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.