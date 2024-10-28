Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Declines By 57.3%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,733,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nintendo to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Nintendo Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Nintendo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 132,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Nintendo by 10.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. 417,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,935. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Stories

