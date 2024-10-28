Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Drops By 21.6%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,485. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

