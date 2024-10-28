Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Declines By 59.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period.

NASDAQ USMC opened at $57.48 on Monday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

