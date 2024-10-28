Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Expands By 178.9%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $26.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

