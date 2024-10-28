Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Increases By 170.0%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

RTL Group Stock Performance

RGLXY opened at $3.25 on Monday. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.