Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Drops By 16.3%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sanlam Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SLLDY traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$9.95. 8,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,129. Sanlam has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded Sanlam to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

