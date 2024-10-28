Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Declines By 17.7%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

SCKT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.12. 54,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.