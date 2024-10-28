Short Interest in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Drops By 36.8%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of USIO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,581. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Usio has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Usio in the 3rd quarter worth $3,821,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Usio by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Usio during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

