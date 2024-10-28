Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Decreases By 56.0%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the September 30th total of 619,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of WGMI stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $23.70. 279,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,499. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $27.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 1,008.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 150,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 137,151 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 2,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

