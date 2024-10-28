Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Expands By 57.1%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BBH traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $183.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.69.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

