Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Rises By 30.2%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VCI Global Trading Down 1.1 %

VCI Global stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,669. VCI Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

Get VCI Global alerts:

About VCI Global

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for VCI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VCI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.