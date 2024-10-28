Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Rises By 30.2%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
VCI Global Trading Down 1.1 %
VCI Global stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,669. VCI Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.
About VCI Global
