Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Increases By 34.5%

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USVM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.08. 4,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,447. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $87.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $280.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1848 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

