Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Expands By 92.6%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,013. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

