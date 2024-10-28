Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of VIPRF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,991. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

