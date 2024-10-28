Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of VIPRF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,991. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11.
