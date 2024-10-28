Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,127. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $149.25 and a 1-year high of $205.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.71 and its 200-day moving average is $190.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

