Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VBK traded up $3.49 on Monday, reaching $272.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.92. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $274.99.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

