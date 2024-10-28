Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 3,476 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.38.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $200.99 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $204.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

