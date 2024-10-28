Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.56 and last traded at $77.48, with a volume of 13189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SONVY. UBS Group raised Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Sonova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonova

Sonova Stock Performance

Sonova Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66.

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.