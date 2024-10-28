Sound Stewardship LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound Stewardship LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $287.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $203.76 and a 1-year high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $430.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.