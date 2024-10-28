SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Lowered to $103.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $95.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.35. SouthState has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $426.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SouthState by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth about $693,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 9,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

