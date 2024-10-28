Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$42.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOY shares. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Spin Master news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total value of C$66,532.60. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. Insiders have sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TOY opened at C$32.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.67. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$36.82.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

