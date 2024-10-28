Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

SVII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,893,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 553,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 368,328 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $266,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

