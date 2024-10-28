SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $230.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.73. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 79.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 60.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 68,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 36.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,727,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after buying an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.