Standard Motor Products (SMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $389.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. 3,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,345. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 66.29%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

