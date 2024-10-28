STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits Market Cap of $134.24 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $134.24 million and $758,816.75 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

