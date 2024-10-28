State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 68,945 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,339,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 189,189 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

PLTR opened at $44.86 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.83 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.