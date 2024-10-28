Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Up 23.4% in October

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Steakholder Foods Trading Up 2.1 %

STKH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. 8,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,159. Steakholder Foods has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

