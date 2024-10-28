Stephens Raises First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $73.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.09.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,118,000 after buying an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in First American Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,237,000 after acquiring an additional 479,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after purchasing an additional 515,710 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,743,000 after purchasing an additional 97,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,426,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,977,000 after purchasing an additional 86,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

