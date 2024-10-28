Stifel Nicolaus Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $560.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $540.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $492.75. 56,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,121. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $533.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

