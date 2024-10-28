Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of VF Call Options (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 35,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the average daily volume of 19,569 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in VF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in VF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in VF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in VF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Trading Up 3.8 %

VFC stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.36. 4,896,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,157,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. VF has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. VF’s payout ratio is presently -11.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

About VF

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

