StockNews.com Lowers CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) to Sell

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CTO has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

CTO Realty Growth stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $19.31. 339,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,365. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $442.97 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $31.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,319.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

