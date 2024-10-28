StockNews.com Upgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to “Hold”

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.30. 13,044,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,442,420. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -432.79, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the airline’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,717.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 272,398 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 257,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

