StockNews.com Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to “Buy”

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

